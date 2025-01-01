No plan to hijack Local Govts from Govs- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the 36 state governors to lead grassroots development in their states to bring even development across the nation, saying the financial autonomy granted to local governments is not an attempt to snatch the third tier of government from governors.

The President said the leadership of governors at the subnational level is central to achieving food security, economic prosperity and rapid national growth.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday when members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) led by Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, paid him a New Year homage at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

The President stressed the importance for grassroots development and dispelled rumours of disagreement with the governors.

“We will not fight within us. I will drive the change. You control your local governments. You can restore hope by effectively fulfilling what the people expect at the grassroots level.

“There were gossips that we had disagreements on local government autonomy. No. Just drive development at the local government. Nobody wants to take them away from you, but we need collaboration. Let’s do it together and ensure Nigeria is better off for it,” Tinubu said, according to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu called for stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to address pressing challenges, including local government autonomy, agricultural productivity, and currency stability.

President Tinubu urged governors to prioritise agricultural growth as a pathway to economic stability.

“You are the most important link to Nigeria’s prosperity and development. The Federal Government accounts for about 30 to 35 per cent of the allocated revenue; the rest comes to you. The agricultural value chain depends on you. You own the land, and the job is in your hands.

“We have to work harder, grow more, and ensure the situation of our currency improves. Nigeria will see prosperity, but it requires consistent effort from all of us,” he said.

On his part, Kwara State governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum assured the President of the support of the governors.

“I must confess that I have not done two years in this administration, but I’ve done more projects in two years than in the four years of my first term”, Governor Abdulrazaq said.

“We are getting more funding due to the restructuring of the economy. Yes, there is inflation, but we are overriding it,” the governor said.