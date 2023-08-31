No one should place advert on my birthday- Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has urged friends and political allies to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey greetings in endeavours to commemorate his 57th birthday.

Shettima said that rather than spend their funds on such, his friends and associates should channel the money towards assisting the needy and less orphanage homes across the country.

The Vice President stated this through a statement he personally signed on Thursday ahead of his birthday which was the first after assuming office as the number two citizen of the country.

He noted that the decision was made in the spirit of the nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance.

Shettima urged anyone willing to contribute to the betterment of society by donating to charity organizations in need in the collective pursuit of a humane and functional world.

According to the statement, As we approach the anniversary of my birth on September 2nd, I am utterly grateful for the warm wishes and kind sentiments that many of you have expressed over the years. Your thoughtfulness has touched my heart and has been a source of immense joy.

“At the same time, I would like to take this opportunity to humbly request that you consider celebrating this occasion in a different way. In the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance, I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey your greetings.

“I invite you to join me in channelling our collective efforts towards a nobler cause. Instead of spending resources on such messages, I encourage you to contribute to the betterment of our society by donating to charity organizations in need, or your preference, in our collective pursuit of a humane and functional world”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

