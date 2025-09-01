No Nigerian president can make changes in 4yrs – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that no Nigerian president can implement meaningful reforms or achieve lasting transformation within a single four-year term, calling such promises “unrealistic and impractical.”

He emphasized that the nation’s complex governance issues require time, continuity, and patience to be addressed effectively and shouldn’t be rushed for political validation.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, El-Rufai criticised politicians who pledge to serve only one term, arguing that genuine change cannot be rushed.

“No one can effect meaningful change in governance within four years,” he said. “Even those who have governed before understand this truth.”

The former governor’s comments came as a response to recent declarations by 2027 presidential aspirants Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, both of whom have vowed to serve only a single term if elected.

El-Rufai described such pledges as overly ambitious, noting that Nigeria’s systemic challenges demand sustained effort.

“They’ve both been governors,” he added. “They understand the depth of work needed. Governance takes time, and a single term is not enough to turn things around.”

However, The Guild reports that El-Rufai’s remarks could shape public debates ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly as voters weigh candidates’ promises against the country’s slow history of reform.