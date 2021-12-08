No need for my resignation over jail breaks – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has justified his continued stay in office despite incessant attacks on the nation’s custodial facilities, saying there was no need for his resignation over the incident as relevant preventive measures were in place before the attacks.

He said that though the resultant effect of the attacks had been the release of several criminals back to the society, relevant security measures, including security agents were on standby but overpowered during the coordinated attacks by the criminals.

The minister said that the incidents have been put behind the officials and that the Federal Government has put in place measures to make the correctional Centers impregnable.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, Aregbesola said that though the correctional facilities were attacked, the successful attacks were not as result of inadequate preparation on part of the prison officials and federal government.

He argued that there are many factors responsible for the attacks including the security situation in the country, assuring that the federal government was doing all that was necessary to make the facilities impregnable.

He noted that the death of prison officials during the attacks was a testimony to the efforts put in to prevent the invasion and jail breaks.

“Imo was in April this year. Kabba was in September. Abologo was in October and Jos was in November. As painful as those attacks were, very painful, nobody will really want the end of justice to be so vulnerable. The custodial facilities are the final end of justice administration.”

“So, morally, the state owes itself the responsibility of safe custody that must not be violated. On that account alone, we must appreciate the enormity of any successful attack on custodial facilities, and I so do.

“But I want us to put this thing in the context of our security situation. When your best does not suffice, it’s no longer a question of your inability to make preparation or failure for preparation or preparedness. It’s just that at that instance, you just couldn’t hold the defence and several factors are responsible.

“What I can assure Nigerians is this. Yes, as contextual as these attacks and the successes such criminals are having, we are upping our game and we will not allow it to continue. We will prevent any such opportunistic attack and even make it impossible. And that is what the state must do.

“We are working with all arms of government particularly the security to make our custodial facilities impregnable. We will not rest until that is achieved. That’s the assurance I shall give Nigerians. As to whether it calls for my resignation, I still don’t see any need for that because it’s not for lack of preparedness that the attacks were successful. No.”

