No more three-storey building approval for Ebutte-Metta – Lagos Govt.

Following a spate of collapsed buildings across Ebutte-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government, which had left dozens dead and several others injured, the State Government has placed a ban on construction of structures above three floors within the axis, as a way to curb further reoccurrence.

The government stated that the decision to place an embargo on approval for such building was necessitated by the low-lying nature of Ebute-Metta and its negative impact on some of the existing structures.

It disclosed that most of the buildings in the area showed serious defects, which made it mandatory for the Government to introduce the new safety measures to save the lives and property of residents.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, disclosed that the move followed an audit of buildings in the area.

Salako, through a statement released by his Deputy Director, Public Affairs for the ministry, Mukaila Sanusi, on Wednesday, stated that the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, ( LASPPPA) has been directed to stop taking applications for approval above three floors in the area.

The commissioner further urged residents and stakeholders to cooperate with the government plans and that the decision is in their best interest and the state at large.

According to statement: “The soil and topography, the low water level and effects as well as the inability of the soil in this area to bear loads above three floors were considered in arriving at this decision.

“To guarantee safety of lives and property by ensuring that we put a halt to lives being cut short by incidents of building collapse, the Government has been compelled to invoke the relevant sections of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to address the crisis”,

