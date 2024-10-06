No more godfathers in Rivers– Atiku

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the people of Rivers State for the successful completion of Saturday local government election, describing the outcome as the end of godfatherism in the state.

Atiku said the manner the election was conducted shows the people were resolute and unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers that dictate political affairs in the state.

In a statement released after the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, swear in the elected council Chairmen on Sunday, he further commended Governor for his commitment to safeguard the sanctity of the local government elections in the face of provocation and challenges.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election said: “With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy.

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

“As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour and shun tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.

“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.”