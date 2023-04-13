No more approvals for new building inside Banana-Sanwo-Olu

Barely 24 hours after a seven-storey building under construction in Banana Island axis of Lagos caved in with over 20 workers sustaining varying degrees of injuries, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has placed an indefinite embargo on all construction works in the island to give room for a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Aside from that, Sanwo-Olu has ordered probe into the collapse of the highrise building under construction, to ascertain if the owner abides by the construction rule.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this on Thursday in a statement, stressed that the audit by LASBCA would alert the government on how many buildings were being constructed without approval from the Government.

He noted that the audit would assist the government to know if all approved buildings within the estate were being built in line with the approval limits provided.

According to him, the estate would be the first before the government will be extended to other estates and gated communities across the state.

Meanwhile, the commissioner maintained that nobody died in the incident, which occurred yesterday, 25 people were rescued from the site and treated as expected by the government.

‘’Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) scanned the building with a high-precision 3-D Laser Imagery System for life and found no evidence of anyone trapped in the rubble. A roll call has also been done by the site supervisors, with everyone accounted for.

‘’Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has continued with the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs. The site has also been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.

‘’Presently, quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, having completed the search operation. Quadrants 1 and 4 are ongoing.

The Physical Planning and Urban Development Commissioner, Bamgbose-Martins, an engineer and Special Duties Special Adviser Mobolaji Ogunlende, were coordinating the operations. LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu is leading the operations.’’

He said the Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi has visited the site and hospitals where victims of the incident were admitted, noting that of the 25 persons rescued by LASEMA, 16 who had moderate injuries were admitted at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island and Police Hospital Falomo for treatment and care.

‘’Nine others with minor injuries, such as bruises, were treated and discharged at the site by Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

‘’Of the 16 persons on admission, 11 were taken to Police Hospital Falomo. Eight of the 11 persons have been treated and discharged. Some are required to come for daily follow-up and management. Three with various injuries, including blunt traumatic chest injury, knee injuries, deep lacerations and others, are on admission. At the General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island, there are five patients with more serious injuries.’’

The commissioner assured that the state government, as a matter of policy, will be responsible for the emergency treatment and care, including the medical bills of the victims on admission.

‘’It will also provide post-trauma counselling support and care for all victims through the Lagos MiND programme (Mental Health in Development) – a free mental health counselling and support service provided by the Ministry of Health.

‘’Preliminary investigations have shown that the incident occurred during concrete casting. Eyewitnesses said one of the concrete mixer trucks rammed into some load-bearing columns of the building, causing a loud bang and leading to the collapse.

‘’The building was hitherto sealed by the Lagos State government for not having the approval to commence construction, but the developers continued to build, hiding under the security of their estate/gated community.

‘’Mr. Governor has directed that all developments on Banana Island be placed on hold, subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). This is to determine.’’

