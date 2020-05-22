No moon on sight, fasting may continue

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The hopes of Muslims waiting for Saudi Arabia to announce the sighting of the new moon, signifying the end of Ramadan, may have been dashed after astronauts said that the moon will not be sighted in any part of the world on Friday.

Sighting of the new crescent moon of ‘Shawal’ every year signifies the end of Ramadan fasting all over the world and approval for Eid prayers the following day.

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This religious Eid is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

However, moon sighting committees and online platforms who are authorized to declare the sighting of the moon, monitored by our correspondent on Friday, are all waiting for approval from Saudi Arabia, while the kingdom has not given any formal position or announcement, thus indicating that fast may continue tomorrow.

Details shortly…