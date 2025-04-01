No law, individual can stop me from visiting Kogi -Natasha

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, has defied security restrictions imposed on Kogi state by the Government and Nigerian Police hours before her homecoming rally, saying no law, nor individual can stop me from visiting my town.

Akpoti-Uduagan, who made a grand entry on board a helicopter into her hometown, asserted that the constitution does not prohibit her from having access to any part of the state.

The lawmaker, during her speech in a public gathering attended by residents of Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, noted that she did not break any law, pointing out that she arrived in a helicopter since convoys were restricted in the state.

According to the senator, the no-movement order imposed by the Governor is targeted at her, contrary to reports that it was issued due to security concerns.

“They set up barricade leading to Kogi central i know we are up for a challenge, they blocked convoy i knew we are the target, but i said this is not political seasons this is not campaign time, we are not having a rally, its just me the senator to celebrate Salah and I’m breaking no law, this is Nigeria we have the right to express,” the lawmaker said.

“There is no law in Nigeria and constitution that prohibits me to come home and celebrate, and therefore that even though I’m not a law breaker, i appreciate the governor and read the statement from the commissioner of police okay i also respect him”

“We are gathered in our home this is not a street and again we came in with a helicopter, we didn’t come by road that means we didn’t break any law again, no convoy!!,” she added.