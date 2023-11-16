No Gov aides attack Ajaero in detention- Imo Govt.

The Imo State Government has disclosed that none of the Governor Hope Uzodinma’s aides were among the individuals arrested over links to the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

It stated that Ajaero’s attackers were residents that may have vowed to kick against any action that could cripple their chances of conducting the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

The NLC leadership had embarked on strike over the attack and accused the Imo State Government of sending some of its officials to supervise the brutalisation of Ajaero.

The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, disclosed this on Thursday while responding to questions on a popular television station, hours after the labour unions suspended the industrial actions embarked upon to demand justice for Ajaero.

Emelumba, while speaking on the arrest disclosed by the the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, stressed that the suspects arrested were not officials of the state government.

The commissioner said, “I will say emphatically that the government has no hands in that attack. The governor has also regretted the attack; he feels bad that he (Ajaero) was treated that way,” he said.

“But I think it is also important to note that the NSA has said that they have arrested some of those who attacked him, and the police are investigating. It’s a statement of fact, and I don’t think any government official was among those arrested.”

Dismissing claims that one of the governor’s aides was involved, Emelumba stated, “The governor’s aide was not involved. I can tell you categorically. He wasn’t even around Imo State that day; these are figments of imagination. No government official was involved, and this is verifiable.”

The NLC has since called off its strike following the intervention of the NSA.

