No going back on strike action – ASUP

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has reiterated its stance on its earlier decision to embark on strike following the government’s inability to meet their various demands.

The ASUP National Executive Council (NEC) gave a one-month ultimatum to the fg to meet its demands at the Union’s 102 National Executive Council meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, held in March 2022.

The union National president, Anderson Ezeibe, who spoke to The Guild said their demands are explicit and there’s a possibility for strike action. He posited that embarking on an industrial action Is legitimate and the union has no choice since the FG has failed to respect their agreement.

” It’s a possibility the strike will hold, it is a legitimate instrument of engagement. The government does not respect agreements or court orders, what other option are you suggesting we deploy?” He said

Ezeibe said the union had suspended its 61day strike in 2021 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the government. He noted that only fulfillment of its agreements can avert possible strike action.

” It’s for the government to meet the demands, the demands are quite straightforward, and we have also given more than enough time. In 2021, after 61 days, we suspended our strike for 3 months, the 3-month period of suspension expired on the 12th of September last year. So between September and how have we not been patient enough?”

He berated the government for not releasing the 15 billion approved in June 2021 by Muahammadu Buhari, for the revitalization of infrastructure.

According to him, ASUP will converge on the 11th of May to determine its next line of action since the union’s one-month ultimatum to the fg ended on the 4th of May.

Aside from the 15billion naira revitalization funds, other demands include non-payment of outstanding arrears of minimum wage, non-release of reviewed normative instruments for institutions, management, and accreditation, and breach of the provisions of the Federal Polytechnic Act as amended in 2019, and a delay in the appointment of rectors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

