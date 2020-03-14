No date yet for Eko Bridge reopening- FG

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Hours after popular Eko Bridge in Lagos State was closed for repair works, the Federal Government has disclosed that there is no specific date set for reopening of the closed bridge.

The Apex government added that the date could only be set by experts after accessing the extent of damage on the bridge which was closed quickly to avoid disaster in the state.

Federal Controller of Works, Adewale Kuti, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, claimed that the over 44 years bridge required constant maintenance to sustain it from collapsing on users.