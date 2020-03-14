No date yet for Eko Bridge reopening- FG

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah
Hours after popular Eko Bridge in Lagos State was closed for repair works, the Federal Government has disclosed that there is no specific date set for reopening of the closed bridge.
The Apex government added that the date could only be set by experts after accessing the extent of damage on the bridge which was closed quickly to avoid disaster in the state.
Federal Controller of Works, Adewale Kuti, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, claimed that the over 44 years bridge required constant maintenance to sustain it from collapsing on users.
He said: “We cannot state when the repair will be completed at this time because experts will need to carry out a detail investigation on the facility to determine what is needed to be done and how long it will take”.
“The bearings are broken and we are having a problem with the bridge deck. as a matter of fact, the bridge is no longer safe for public use. After a detail investigation on the bridge, then we will be able to give you further information on what we have to do. But for now, the bridge is not safe for public use”, Kuti added.
Olawale 574 posts 5 comments
Next Post