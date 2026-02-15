No crisis in our party, only momentum – APC

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims of an impending crisis within its ranks, declaring that the ruling party is experiencing “renewed momentum” rather than the “implosion” being predicted by opposition figures ahead of its national convention.

APC described the opposition’s projection of internal turmoil as “wishful thinking” and a reflection of its own challenges.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Lagos APC spokesperson, Oluseye Oladejo, the party maintained that its conventions have historically served as platforms for renewal, consolidation, and strategic realignment — not division.

According to the APC, the recently concluded Membership e-Registration exercise demonstrated the APC’s cohesion and forward-looking organizational capacity.

The Lagos APC noted that the digital registration drive was widely embraced across states and demographics, strengthening its membership database and laying the groundwork for what it described as a purposeful and well-organized national convention.

While dismissing suggestions of internal disunity, the party turned its criticism toward opposition leaders, accusing them of grappling with leadership tussles, defections, and reactive politics instead of presenting credible policy alternatives.

The statement referenced reported comments attributed to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, alleging that he admitted to tapping the telephone conversations of the National Security Adviser.

The APC described such claims as serious and called for accountability, raising concerns about legal and national security implications.

It also accused former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of circulating misinformation regarding the new tax law, arguing that public discourse should be guided by clarity and responsibility rather than distortion.

The Lagos APC stressed that a healthy democracy depends on a credible and organized opposition capable of offering coherent alternatives. It warned that when opposition parties fail to maintain internal cohesion or focus on substantive policy engagement, the broader democratic process suffers.

Reaffirming its confidence, the party stated that its organizational discipline, governance record, and electoral preparedness position it strongly ahead of the next political cycle.

“As others speculate about crisis, we consolidate. As others amplify rhetoric, we deepen structure. As others predict implosion, we prepare for expansion,” the statement read.

The party stressed that there is “no crisis — only renewed momentum, unity of purpose, and strategic alignment” within its fold, adding that opposition narratives would ultimately be disproved by political reality.