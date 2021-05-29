No council primary elections in Surulere after thugs shooting, harassment

Following series of violence put up by cultists and thugs across Surulere Local Government Area during All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos Chapter council primaries, the youths, party leaders, and other members have unanimously said that there was no evidence the chairmanship and councilorship primaries were held in any of the wards.

They said that the shooting, harassment and other shenanigans experienced during the exercise which claimed two people’s lives and disenfranchised genuine members of the party from performing their rights further indicated that there were no primaries held across the councils.

According to them, only three out of nine wards in the council were primaries held, and that these were wards of the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, his anointed candidate, Sulaimon Yusuf, and one other which was also believed to be their stronghold within the council.

Aside from violence that enveloped the entire process forcing many to flee from the venues after cultists and thugs, who were touring the entire wards arrived, shooting and brandishing different ammunition, they stressed that the modalities set by the party leadership earlier before the exercise were not followed and that many adjustments were made that did not conform with the exercise before the thugs disrupted it.

The primaries, designed constitutionally to select flagbearers for the next council election on Saturday were disrupted before it started after the cultists and thugs led by Deputy Chairman of Road Transport employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Ojuelegba chapter, Sunday Aransiola, popularly called Baresi, stormed the wards at different hours, to disperse the genuine members and vandalised the voting materials.

