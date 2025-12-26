No civilian died in Sokoto, Kwara attacks – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed claims of civilian fatalities linked to recent counterterrorism strikes by the United States, insisting that no civilians were harmed despite debris from the operation landing in nearby communities and public spaces.

According to the government, assessments conducted after the strikes confirmed that affected areas were swiftly secured and evaluated, with findings showing zero civilian deaths or injuries, contrary to circulating reports suggesting otherwise.

Clarifying the incident, the ministry of Information explained that the operation occurred during overnight precision strikes approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and executed against terrorist targets in parts of Sokoto State, while fragments from expended munitions later fell in communities within Sokoto and Kwara states.

“The facts remain clear: no civilian casualties were recorded in either location,” the minister of information, Mohammed Idris said in a statement on Friday, stressing that emergency and security agencies immediately cordoned off the affected sites and ensured public safety.

The minister further stated that the strikes were intelligence-driven and aimed solely at neutralising terrorist elements threatening national security, adding that strict operational protocols were followed to minimise any collateral impact.

Reassuring Nigerians, Idris said the country’s security architecture remains firmly in control, noting that ongoing counterterrorism efforts are designed to protect lives and prevent attacks by transnational extremist groups.

“The protection of civilians is paramount, and every operation is conducted with that responsibility in mind,” the information ministry added, urging citizens to remain calm while security agencies continue decisive actions against terrorist networks.