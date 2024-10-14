No casualty from Orile collapsed building- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that no casualty was recorded from the collapse two-storey building in Orile-Iganmu axis of the state.



It said that before the distressed two-storey building at No. 20 Amusu Street in Orile-Iganmu caved in, occupants of the structure had been evicted to avoid any casualties.



The government noted that the building caved in barely two weeks after the occupants were evicted following results of structural test that indicated the building was distressed.



The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, who disclosed this to newsmen after the emergency operation on Monday, said that result of the test prompted the state government agencies to mark the building for demolition.



According to Omotoso, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety a smooth and efficient operation.



He also noted that Emergency responders, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Fire Service, Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and the Police, swiftly arrived at the scene to prevent secondary incidents.



Earlier, the Head Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, revealed that a subsequent assessment of an adjacent two-storey structure indicated it is unsafe for occupancy.



He further noted that authorities have launched an emergency response, immediately evacuating all occupants from the distressed building to ensure their safety.



“All occupants in the said building have been evacuated from the distressed building for safety reasons,” he said.