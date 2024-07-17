No approval for monthly sanitation exercise yet- Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has debunked reports that the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved re-introduction of the monthly sanitation exercise, to strengthen hygiene standards across the state.

It said that reports that the exercise that restricts movement within the state for three hours has been reintroduced was not true, urging residents of Lagos to a consider the news report as fake.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who debunked the claim on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen, described the viral news is the work of mischief makers who are keen on confusing residents.

Wahab urged all residents to disregard the content of the viral fake news and go about their lawful business endeavour, adding that there will be no restriction of movements on the last Saturday of July as erroneously included in the fake news.

He explained that what the Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu announced on Sunday during a sanitation sensitisation exercise at Campos playground Lagos island was that the state will start a weekly community based sensitisation and awareness exercise that will involve all residents.

In his words: “The Governor also stated that State Government officials will lead from the front every week by going round to join residents in cleaning their environment in a voluntary manner while preaching the message”.

Tokunbo Wahab added that at no time did Mr Governor make a pronouncement that the monthly exercise and restriction will start in July or any other month for now.

The Commissioner urged all residents to imbibe the culture of cleaning their surroundings all the time and not wait until the government declares a particular month for commencement of sanitation or restriction of movement.