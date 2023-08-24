NNPP suspends founding member, publicity secretary for reversing members’ expulsion

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended the suspension of a founding member of the party, Boniface Aniebonam and its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, for contravening the party laws.

It said that suspension of both high-ranking members of the party was with immediate effect pending outcome of investigations by the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

The party in a statement signed by the Acting National Chairman, Abba Alli, on Thursday, said the suspension was as a result of unruly activities of the founding chairman of the party whom he alleged felt the political platform was his personal estate.

“You will all recall that recent events regarding the repositioning of our party and the discipline or otherwise of some of our members led to the expulsion of 2 members of the party, the suspension of about 7 former state chairmen of our party, and the dissolution of the executive committees of 9 state chapters of the party.

“Unfortunately, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of our party has arrogated to himself the right to solely reverse decisions of the National Working Committee, even those decisions ratified and adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party! This is a situation that, as a responsible National Working Committee, we cannot permit to persist.

“In line with our constitution, we have today suspended Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary Dr. Agbo Major pending the determination of investigations by the Disciplinary Committee at the National Level of the Party.

“Furthermore, the men and their suspended cohorts have, under Article 39.2 (7), been involved in anti-party activities and conduct which may likely have an adverse effect on the party or bring hatred, contempt, disrespect or ridicule to the party.

“They are also in the process of intentionally fictionalizing the party, together with some of the earlier suspended members, amongst other things. Naturally, the gentlemen, along with others that were earlier suspended, have access in the first instance to the disciplinary committee, which will invite them for fair hearing, and also an appeal procedure, which is clearly laid out in our constitution.

“We must state that this party is one and that we shall stand up to those who would like to bring it to disrepute. We must let the press know that there are only a few disgruntled expelled and suspended members that have taken cover under Dr Aniebonam and have seemingly pushed him to perform acts that are inimical to the growth of the party and the operation of our constitution. As we know that they will issue spurious statements seeking to confuse the general public, we urge the press to address these people properly as “suspended” chairmen or members of the party,” the statement read.

