NNPP rejects court ruling on Kano executives

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has rejected reports of a court ruling reversing the dissolution of its Kano State executives, dismissing the development as false, legally flawed, and a blatant intrusion into the party’s internal affairs.

The party described the alleged court order as a rumour and vowed to challenge it vigorously if confirmed, insisting that no such decision can override established legal principles protecting the autonomy of political parties.

The NNPP kicked against the reported order in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, following media reports that Justice Nasiru Saminu of a Kano High Court had granted an ex parte interim injunction reinstating the dissolved executives at the state, local government, and ward levels.

Johnson emphasised that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had not been served with any court processes and was unaware of any such ruling.

“We still regard the whole orchestration as a mere rumour. However, if this is confirmed, we will take firm legal steps to ensure that the purported illegal injunction does not stand,” the statement said.

The NNPP argued that the court lacks the jurisdiction to interfere in internal party matters, declaring that such an order would amount to a clear abuse of court process.

“Obviously, it can never stand because it is an illegality and a clear abuse of court process, as the court lacks the jurisdiction to reverse a decision taken by the party, which is an internal affair,” the party stated.

“The dissolution of the Kano State executives of the party at all levels therefore remains in force.”

Citing Supreme Court precedents, the party stressed that political party affairs are non-justiciable, noting that the apex court has consistently ruled that such matters fall strictly within the internal affairs of political parties.

It added that any contrary ruling “could only be described as an exercise in legal rascality.”

Warning of broader implications, the NNPP stated that as the country moves towards the 2027 general elections, the judiciary must be subjected to increased public scrutiny, alleging that some judges could be influenced by “unscrupulous politicians.”

The party further stated that if the reported injunction is verified, it would explore all lawful options, including petitioning the National Judicial Council (NJC) for appropriate disciplinary action against any judicial officer involved.