NNPP no longer believe in Kwankwaso

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Agbo Gilbert, has disclosed that Kano State former governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, is no longer affiliated with the party.

Agbo dismissed any ongoing ties between Kwankwaso and the NNPP, clarifying that the former presidential candidate exited the party in 2023.

The national chairman added that the party’s constitution and several judicial rulings, including those from courts in Abia and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have affirmed Kwankwaso’s exit from the party.

“There are more pressing issues to address than focusing on Kwankwaso,” the party leader remarked, adding that “he is no longer relevant to the NNPP; he joined the party at a time and eventually left with his movement. That chapter is closed.”

Gilbert revealed this during a live interview with a media house, where he also commented on recent defections from the NNPP, noting that many of those leaving were key figures within the Kwankwasiyya movement.

He acknowledged their importance, particularly in Kano politics, but asserted that their grievances were with the Kwankwasiyya group, not the NNPP itself.

According to him, “Those who left have told us clearly that they support the NNPP and its vision, but they can no longer align with the direction of the Kwankwasiyya movement. It became too centralised—essentially a one-man operation—and people got fed up.”

He stressed that despite the loss of high-profile members, including a senator and two House of Representatives members, their departure should not be seen as a rejection of the NNPP itself.

“The truth is, they didn’t leave NNPP. We’re still in contact with them, and they’ve said repeatedly that their issue is not with the party but with the group that brought them in,” he said.

The NNPP chairman further explained that Nigerian politicians often switch parties due to internal discomfort, noting that while the defectors may appear to have abandoned the NNPP, they remain aligned with the party’s core leadership and goals.

“These are individuals we’ve built strong relationships with, and their departure had everything to do with internal frustrations with Kwankwasiyya—not opposition to the NNPP,” he added.

When asked about Kwankwaso’s alleged rapport with the presidency, Agbo dismissed any concerns, stating, “Why should I be bothered by someone who hasn’t been part of our party for over a year aligning himself elsewhere?

“He left in June 2023 and has been irrelevant to us since then. We should focus on matters that will enhance the party’s future, not dwell on the past.”