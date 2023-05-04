NNPP Guber candidate, others threaten suit against Dana airline over contract breach

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate for Ogun gubernatorial poll, Olufemi Ajadi, and others have threatened to sue the management of Dana Airline over a breach of contract between them.

Ajadi said that the airline operator did not fulfill all promises made to him on airlifting services he paid the firm for, which made him miss a scheduled business meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He noted that the airline operator’s decision not to provide the service already promised, which was why he patronize Dana, has denied him access to win a contract worth millions of Naira.

The Gubernatorial candidate accused the airline of failing to provide an aircraft to airlift him and other passengers from Abuja to Lagos, despite receiving payments for the service and reassuring passengers.

Ajadi, who described Dana’s action as an act of negligence, stressed that the firm prevented him from being able to attend a business meeting in Abeokuta on Friday night cost him a financial loss in the missed contract and dented his integrity, “as someone who cannot keep to promises.

Meanwhile, he is therefore demanding that the airline operator pay him N50 million damages, just as he and others urged regulatory agencies in the aviation industry to wade in, and checkmate sloppy service delivery by operators.

According to him, Dana first announced a 50-minute shift in the scheduled departure time of 9:30 pm from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, it was gathered, to the grumbling of passengers, only to totally fail to provide an aircraft for the flight, thereby shattering the business and family plans of the passengers.

“We believed Dana and obtained our tickets, why will Dana fail to fulfill it’s part of the bargain “an angry Ajadi questioned. We paid earlier for the 9:30 pm flight, they didn’t tell us that there was no plane.

“They first informed us of 50 minutes flight extension, to the discomfort of some of us who had scheduled events in Lagos and Abeokuta, but well, we grudgingly accepted trusting them to keep their word, and calling Lagos and Abuja to extend timings for our scheduled meetings.

“Fifty minutes turned to one hour, two, and up till 12 noon, no aircraft showed up. I can’t believe it that I could not keep my word with those associates”, Ajadi said, fuming that Dana had wrought on him, a heavy damage

“I put my trust on Dana Airline. They failed to board us at 9:30pm, we were left unattended to, not until 12: 00 am when the attendants passed information that there was no aircraft to board any passenger again when I had already repeatedly reassured my associates

“Even, the airline is not too sure of our take-off today (Saturday). We are abandoned here, unsure of what would happen next. They are doing their business, I am also doing my business, one business should not hamper another business.

“With this act from them, I have missed contract worth millions of naira. Indiscriminate flight cancellations and delays is common practice amongst the airlines in Nigeria, but today will serve as a deterrent to service providers who do not prioritise their clients.

“I am demanding fifty million naira (N50,000,000. 00) damages for making me miss the scheduled business meeting in Abeokuta. The cost of a ticket may not be much but I can’t quantify the collateral damage of failing to show up at that meeting “, Ajadi said.

Also speaking, another stranded passenger, Kilamuwaye Badmus expressed dismay at the way Dana Airline abandoned the stranded passengers, saying it was most insensitive.

” We are just abandoned here by Dana Air, no food, no accommodation, and none to genuinely ask after our welfare, our safety. I can’t imagine what my family is thinking now. In fact, there are some of us here on medication and have now been forced to skip the prescription, because of this failure on Dana’s part, it is terrible”, he fumed.

