NNPP expells two state chairmen, dissolves party executives over anti-party

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled the party chairmen of Ogun and Delta States Chapters, Efe Tobor, and Sunday Ogini, over alleged anti-party allegations during the 2023 general election across the country.

Aside from that, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has dissolved the state, Local Governments, and wards executives in both states, to allow restructuring and fresh election that would usher in new executive members that would pilot NNPP affairs within the states,

The party’s NWC decision was made public by the National Publicity Secretary NNPP , Dr. Agbo Major, during a press briefing on Thursday in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Major added that the party’s decision had taken effect on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to ensure decorum within the NNPP structure in both states and other states.

He said: “Some States Chairmen and their Executives, apart from very loud anti-Party activities were accused of a plethora of wrongdoings that negated their oath of office. “This prompted the National Working Committee (NWC) to set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate three States, Edo, Delta, and Ogun. While the Edo State Chairman appeared before the Disciplinary Committee, the Delta State Chairman, Chief Efe Tobor and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Sunday Olappsi Ogini failed to appear on the two occasions they were invited. After they refused to appear, the party NWC decided that both Tobor and Ogini be expelled from the party, to avoid aiding other members of the party to engage in anti-party. According to him, the Executives from the State, down to the Local Government and Ward levels in Delta and Ogun States have been dissolved effective Thursday, April 27, 2023. “The expulsion of both Chief Efe Tobor and Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogini will be taken to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Convention for ratification. Further development in these two States and others will be made public”.

