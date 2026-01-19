NNPP denies involvement in protest against INEC

The New Nigeria People’s Party has rejected claims linking it to a planned protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission, distancing itself from the action and warning supporters against associating with organisers it described as unauthorised.

The party said reports suggesting its involvement in a protest march targeting the electoral body were false, stressing that it neither approved nor endorsed any such demonstration under its name or structure.

NNPP maintained that individuals promoting the planned action were not recognised members of the party, insisting that their activities did not reflect its leadership, constitution, or commitment to lawful political engagement.

This clarification was issued on Monday from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, ahead of a protest scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at INEC offices in the Federal Capital Territory and other states.

The statement, signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, said those behind the protest were impostors who had previously been expelled through decisions taken by the party’s appropriate organs.

NNPP cited a Federal High Court judgment delivered on April 18, 2024, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1354/2024, in which Justice Emeka Nwite upheld the expulsion of the individuals now organising the protest.

According to the party, the affected persons failed to appeal the ruling and instead engaged in what it described as “forum shopping” in pursuit of court orders without legal foundation.

“NNPP wishes to reiterate that it is not involved in any protest slated for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and to state categorically that the persons behind the protest are impostors,” the statement said.

The party urged its members nationwide to remain calm and law-abiding, saying it would not allow distractions to derail its objectives or commitment to democratic and constitutional processes.