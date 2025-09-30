NNPP chieftain joins Kano APC ahead 2027 poll

The race toward the 2027 general elections is already intensifying, as a key figure of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Amadu Danfulani, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection comes just days after the Lagos chapter of the APC extended a hand of fellowship to the founder of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, urging him to leave his party and join its national platform.

Danfulani, a former loyalist of the NNPP, stated that he and his supporters could no longer remain in a political structure that, according to him, places personal ambition above the public interest.

He said his decision to join the APC was motivated by a desire to align with “a party that listens to the people and prioritises genuine development.”

The defection took place in Gobirawa Ward of Dala Local Government Area, widely recognised as Nigeria’s largest electoral ward, with the highest number of polling units. This alone underscores the potential weight of Danfulani’s move ahead of the 2027 polls.

At a reception held at the Kano State APC headquarters on Tuesday, senior party stakeholders formally welcomed Danfulani and his loyalists.

The event was led by APC State Chairman Abdullahi Abbas, who was represented by the Kano Central Zonal Chairman, Shehu Ungoggo.

Also in attendance were the Managing Director of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Rabiu Bichi, and other party executives.

Abbas described the defection as a major boost for the ruling party. “Gobirawa Ward is not just a stronghold; it is the biggest ward in Nigeria. Having its leaders and followers in the APC is a huge advantage ahead of 2027,” he said.

He also reiterated that the APC remains open to members of other opposition parties.

“Even Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso himself is welcome, if he is willing to respect our constitution and follow due process,” Abbas added.

For his part, Danfulani pledged loyalty to the APC leadership and vowed to work with Rabiu Bichi and other executives to secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

“This decision goes beyond politics. It is about securing the future of Kano and Nigeria. We are determined to ensure the APC remains strong and victorious,” he said.