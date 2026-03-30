NNPP, ADC form alliance for 2027 presidential race

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has confirmed a strategic partnership with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election, signalling a shift in its approach to national politics.

The party said the alliance could affect whether it fields its own presidential candidate, but stressed that it will remain fully active in other elections and the overall political process.

NNPP described the move as part of wider efforts by opposition figures to strengthen cooperation and present a viable alternative platform ahead of the next general elections.

The confirmation came on Monday from the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Explaining the arrangement, Johnson said, “The NNPP will continue to contest elections. At the presidential level, we will align with the ADC, and possibly in some national contests, but we will still field candidates down the ballot.”

He also addressed the defection of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, stressing that it would not weaken the party’s prospects, as the move followed extensive consultations among opposition leaders.

“There were many discussions,” Johnson said. “Opposition leaders agreed that coming together under one platform would best serve their goals and those of Nigerians as an alternative in 2027. He resigned from the NNPP and will officially join the ADC today in Kano State.”