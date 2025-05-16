26.8 C
NNPCL, Sahara Group partner on promoting energy accessibility

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Executive Director, Sahara Group, Temitope Shonubi and Bayo Ojukari, GCEO NNPCL during the meeting at the NNPCL headquarters in Abuja today

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and Sahara Group have decided to partner on giving the citizens opportunity to unhindered access to energy across the country.

As gathered, the partnership is designed to transform the energy sector towards taking over the market in Africa and other continents.

The partnership was agreed when the Sahara Group, Executive Directors, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, Dr. kola Adesina, Tope Shonubi and Wal Ajibade paid a courtesy visit to The Group CEO of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, at the firm’s headquarters in Abuja.

It was learnt that before the partnership, representatives of both firm engaged in discussions that that delved into oil and gas, data and infrastructure, and others.

During the discussion, they explored how transparent as well as impact-driven partnerships could power a more sustainable energy future for Nigeria—and beyond.

With a clear mandate to transform NNPC into a global energy powerhouse, the GCEO emphasized collaboration, innovation, and value creation.

Sahara Group’s delegation assured the NNPCL GCEO of the company’s commitment to supporting the transformation of the sector as a foremost energy conglomerate operating and making a difference in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Sahara Group, a global promoter of access to clean and safe energy solutions and sustainability, is an international conglomerate with operations in upstream, midstream, downstream, power, infrastructure and data/tech sector.

