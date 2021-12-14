NNPC working to increase gas supply, crash price

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has assured Nigerians that the national oil company was working round the clock to boost the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to ensure a crash of the price.

While attributing the high price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas to the rising price of crude oil and its derivatives at the world market, the NNPC boss noted that no efforts would be spared by his team in bringing down the price of the product.

“Two things are at play; one is the supply and the other is the international price of gas. It (price) moves with the price of every other petroleum product including crude oil and its derivatives. So it is a reflection of what is happening in the international market.

“What we are doing is to increase supply. Once supply is increased the prices will come down,” Kyari said while speaking at the inauguration of the Emadeb Energy Services Limited’s 120MT LPG Storage and Bottling Plant in Abuja.

The NNPC GMD said that the newly-inaugurated LPG plant was going to “reduce the cost of energy for Nigerians for the fact that LPG is cheaper than any other product you can think of, especially as cooking fuel.”

He commended Emadeb Energy Services Limited for building the LPG plant in Abuja, explaining that the project aligned with one of the steps the Federal Government had taken to provide gas for its citizenry.

He lauded the plan by the company to build similar plants in six different locations across the country within the next 12 to 18 months, adding that this was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s decade of gas initiative.

Kyari said: “We are aware that a lot of institutions and companies are doing this across the country. We are selecting this in line with Mr President’s objectives to make this the decade of gas.”

He also stated that one of the many ways investors could key into the decade of gas initiative was to have facilities like this for auto-gas conversion, and also to ensure that LPG was easily accessible to people.

Kyari also noted that the global energy transition had made the investment climate very ripe for gas even as he assured those investing in LPG project that the NNPC would guarantee supply of gas to their facilities.

“We know that the investment climate is very ripe for auto-gas and auto fuel, especially in terms of LPG as a transition fuel globally. So, we know that this is a big market for Nigerian companies and this is one of the great companies that we have around.

“As NNPC, we will come in and we will guarantee supply. That is very important for us as a business. As you are aware, we are NNPC Limited in Nigeria and we also have to make money for Nigeria. We will be there in the upstream to provide the gas.”

It would be recalled that Nigerians now spend between N8,500 and N9,500 to for a 12kg gas cylinders as aginst the former price of between N4,000 and N6,000.

