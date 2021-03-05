NNPC, Usmanu Danfodiyo varsity partner on energy conversion, storage

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, have disclosed that both entities would be working together on developing energy inter-conversion and storage facility for efficient conversion of the nation’s energy.

They maintained that the collaboration had been formed to ensure the development of energy inter-conversion and storage serves as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic development and transformation.

Both entities maintained that with relevant manpower from the nation’s and thorough research work from the institution’s researchers, the partnership was bound to help the country achieved greatly in its plan to generate more power from renewable energy before 2030.

The decision was reached on Friday when the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, received in audience the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, and the varsity Council, led by the University’s Pro-Chancellor, Hon. Justice Pearl Enejere (rtd).

Mallam Kyari, while welcoming the university management, challenged them to always champion the development and transformation of their local communities through research and innovation.

“It is high time universities connected to the world. It is also high time researchers left the drawing board and came to work for the communities. Let us see how some of your abilities can be put to use for the common good of us all,” the GMD stated.

He said that the national oil company was ready to collaborate with the university in the area of energy transition and renewable energy, which were key features of the corporation’s new business focus.

On his part, Bilbis enjoined both parties to serve as catalysts for development so as to provide lasting solutions to the nation’s energy problems.

He commended the GMD on his stewardship, particularly in the area of transparency and accountability which he said, have engendered a positive transformation in the corporation and the Nigerian oil and gas industry at large.

“NNPC is being transformed, we are seeing the NNPC of our dream. I believe if other sectors of the economy are doing like NNPC, Nigeria would work for all of us,” the Vice-Chancellor added.