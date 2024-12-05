NNPC, US partner on reducing methane emissions

In a significant step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and the United States Department on global methane program have reinforced their determination to reduce emissions between both countries.

They reinforced collaborations on methane abatement projects in Nigeria’s energy sector was reached after the US delegation led by its manager, Robert Leahman, on methane project and a team from Deloitte visited the NNPC headquarters in Abuja.

The Thursday visit underscores a joint commitment to addressing methane emissions through innovative solutions and sustainable practices particularly in Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to establish emission baselines, reduce methane leaks, and promote environmentally responsible operations.

The methane abatement project aligns with Nigeria’s ambitious targets of reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas sector by 60% by 2031 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

These goals reflect the country’s leadership in Africa under the Global Methane Pledge, a global initiative to curb methane emissions and combat climate change.

Speaking on the initiative, Robert Leahman highlighted the importance of international partnerships in tackling climate challenges.

“This collaboration represents a shared commitment to addressing one of the most potent greenhouse gases. By working together, we can drive impactful change in the energy sector,” he stated.

NNPC Ltd.’s leadership also emphasized the significance of the partnership in meeting global climate objectives.

“This pilot project is a critical step towards achieving our emission reduction targets. It showcases Nigeria’s proactive approach to sustainable energy practices and our dedication to protecting the environment,” an NNPC representative said.

The methane abatement project serves as a model for other oil and gas-producing nations striving to balance energy needs with environmental stewardship. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and international expertise, Nigeria aims to position itself as a leader in sustainable energy practices.

As the pilot project progresses, it is expected to generate valuable insights and scalable solutions that will contribute to a cleaner, greener future for Nigeria and the world.