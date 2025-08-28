NNPC under attack over ongoing reforms— Ojulari

The chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that the firm is facing attacks from individuals opposed to ongoing transformation efforts within the company.

The NNPCL boss said that since any move to change staus quo often comes with a price, the firm management is ready to withstand the pressure and wiill not succumb to such attacks.

Ojulari spoke on Thursday in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), led by Festus Osifo, its president.

“I’m not hiding to anybody. I’m not a politician. I will have to learn a bit more about politics, but it’s a development plan for me, and I’m ready to learn,” he said.

He said the national oil firm will work for the larger interest of Nigerians.

“We are under attack. We will not budge to short-term pressure, as it will not be in the best interest of Nigerians. You cannot drive change without a price, and the transformation is tough,” Ojulari said.

The NNPC GCEO stressed that Nigerians must exercise patience to fully realise the benefits of the ongoing transformation, which will ultimately serve the nation and its citizens.

He reaffirmed his commitment to remain focused on delivering the mandate entrusted to his team by President Bola Tinubu.

Ojulari appreciated the union’s leadership for its support and urged them to remain calm, resilient, and steadfast “during these challenging times”.

“I am overwhelmed with the support from the union executives present here. The enemies of this company and Nigerians will not win,” he added.

He said since assuming office about five months ago, his management team has prioritised reviving the nation’s refineries, aiming to transform them into more sustainable and profitable ventures through the consideration of the incorporated joint venture (IJV) model.

“Mr. President doesn’t pressure me to do the wrong thing. That is why we are looking at the baseline to ensure [that] whatever we are doing, the refineries work sustainably going forward,” Ojulari added.

“We don’t want to pretend and just do some quick fix because there is pressure on us”.

In his remarks, Osifo noted that the oil workers’ union visited the NNPC management to express gratitude for the organisation’s support during the recently concluded 2025 PENGASSAN energy and labour summit (PEALS) in Abuja.

“Our pipelines are now working. Also, crude oil theft has significantly reduced, leading to increased production,” he said.

“As PENGASSAN, we assure you that we are solidly behind you. We will work with you and collaborate with your team to ensure the stability of the system for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

The union also acknowledged the “remarkable milestones” recorded so far under Ojulari’s watch.