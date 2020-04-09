NNPC to commence operations outside Nigeria

By Temitope Akintoye,

The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that it is set to commence operations outside borders of the country and resume service delivery in other nations of West-Africa.

It explained that branching into the untapped markets in neighbouring countries would open opportunities for more business and profiteering from which Nigerians would yield great economic benefits.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC Retail Ltd., Billy Okoye, stated that following success of the corporation’s recently released lubricant line in the Nigerian market, a rising need to consolidate on company wins and create more lines for economic growth had been realised.

Speaking in a statement released through the General Manager on Public Affairs, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Thursday, Okoye said that the NNPC was effectively owned by the Nigerian people and that decisions taken by management were with aim to always protect the economic interests of the people.

He reiterated that an extension of service delivery by the state-owned company, to the country’s neighbours would prove economically viable for the nation.

The corporation boss added that in furtherance of rendering best service to Nigerians, NNPC retail stations were the first to comply with the petroleum products pump price review as announced by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Okoye confirmed that the company filling stations nationwide had adjusted pump price immediately the directive was given and that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was being sold in their over 600 retail outlets at N123.0 to N125 per litre as ordered.

“Last week, the PPPRA announced the new pump price range of ₦123.50 to ₦125 for the month of April 2020. What this means is that all stations in Nigeria cannot sell below ₦123.50 and cannot sell above ₦125 per litre for the month of April 2020. NNPC Retail Ltd. is fully complying with the PPPRA directive as we are neither selling below ₦123.50 nor selling above ₦125 per litre in all NNPC Retail’s stations nationwide”, he said.

Okoye assured Nigerians of the corporation’s commitment to world-class service delivery through ensuring that its retail stations offered best price, great product quality and assured meter integrity, and urged customers to take advantage of feedback platforms to report erring dealers to management.

“We call on customers to always use any of the company’s feedback mechanisms well displayed at all its retail outlets to report any sharp practice, and we assure you that management would not fail to sanction erring dealers”.