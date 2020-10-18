NNPC tasks tanker, downstream operators on highway safety

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has tasked tankers and downstream operators on highway safety, saying adherence to safety measures would mitigate avoidable loss of lives and properties.

It explained that the need to monitor oil tankers operations and put in place measures toward preventing accidents involving tankers across the country’s highway necessitated the call.

The national oil company said that the call was to ensure commitment and deployment of necessary response to the recent wave of oil tankers road accidents across the country as witnessed yesterday during tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge in Lagos State.

The NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, said that the explosion in Lagos could have been averted and loss of lives prevented with strict adherence to safety measures outlined by stakeholders.

Through a statement released to newsmen by NNPC spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, Kyari who commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State, particularly the tanker explosion victims, assured that measures are being put in place to mitigate future occurrence.

He noted that plans were being concluded on international standard measures that would be adopted to prevent oil tankers accidents on high ways across the country.

“The Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari commiserates with the victims, the Lagos State Government and Lagosians in general, he feels particularly sad about the re-occurrence of these events which could have been avoided.

“The GMD admonished motorists and downstream operators to continue to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations in order to avoid these unfortunate incidents that always lead to loss of lives and property,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that the incident occurred when a container truck loaded with fabric experienced a brake failure and collided with a 33,000ltrs fuel tanker loaded with Premium motor spirit (PMS) which resulted in the fire outbreak.