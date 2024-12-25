NNPC targets oil, gas production boost from monitoring centre

In other to stop oil theft, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Limited) has unveiled the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC), to revolutionize hydrocarbon operations and drive an increase in production across the country’s facilities.

The initiative, driven by NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, was put up following the success of the Command-and-Control Centre to enhance monitoring, operational efficiency, and production.

NNPC disclosed this through a text and video statement published on the company’s website on Wednesday, explaining reasons for the new initiative amid the resuscitation of the country’s refineries.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer for the firm, Olufemi Soneye, added that the PMCC aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s policy to increase efficiency and boost production in the industry.

“The PMCC serves as a unified platform for monitoring hydrocarbon molecules from production to export terminals, covering Joint Ventures (JVs) and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs).

“By consolidating real-time data from various operators, the PMCC provides a comprehensive overview of production activities. This ensures the timely identification of anomalies, minimizes unplanned disruptions and supports seamless operational continuity.

“With advanced analytics and integrated data, the PMCC empowers stakeholders with actionable insights for proactive decision-making.

“This capability enhances planning, resource allocation, and risk management, enabling operators to meet production targets efficiently and maintain high operational standards.

“A standout feature of the PMCC is its support for predictive and preventive maintenance. By monitoring equipment performance and coordinating maintenance activities, the system ensures the reliability and longevity of assets,” Soneye explained.

He added that the PMCC promotes collaboration among stakeholders by providing a secure platform for data sharing and communication, fostering effective problem-solving and continuous improvement across the sector.

Soneye noted that the PMCC’s role in minimising downtime and optimising maintenance directly contributes to increased production and revenue.

“Under Mele Kyari’s leadership, NNPC Ltd. has achieved a production increase to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) and is working towards a target of two million bpd.

“The PMCC is integral to achieving this goal by driving efficiency and enhancing production capabilities. The PMCC operates 24/7, staffed by trained professionals, and utilises cloud-based solutions to ensure seamless data exchange with internal and external stakeholders.

“With direct communication links to the Industry-Wide Security Command and Control Centre, the PMCC also enhances the security of production operations,” he added.

As NNPC Ltd. continues its modernisation journey, the PMCC reflects its commitment to innovation and excellence in the oil and gas sector.

This initiative not only aligns with national goals but also strengthens Nigeria’s position in the global energy market, ensuring long-term growth and profitability for stakeholders.