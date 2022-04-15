NNPC targets 2023 for $2.8Bn gas pipeline project completion

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has disclosed that the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, designed to ease transportation of gas across the country, would be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

NNPC stated that the project which spans a length of 614 kilometres was a natural gas pipeline being developed to transport gas from Ajaokuta through several states and urban centres across the country.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, who disclosed the completion date during inspection of the gas project site around Abaji in Abuja, stated that the pipeline would link other African countries and Europe upon completion.

He said: “This project will be delivered on schedule and timely, we are putting in place everything required to deliver the project. We have missed some schedules but we are doing a catch up, we have put a number of interventions that are necessary, including deployment of additional resource required to deliver the project.”

At the project site yesterday, Kyari said that the AKK gas pipeline was a signature project for President Muhammadu Buhari, a great one to deliver to the country before the end of his tenure.

He noted that the project would bring major development, progress, creative jobs and stabilised power as well as revamp industries across the country.

The NNPC boss further commended the contractor on its effort, saying it should speed up the project because the whole world was in need of gas.

