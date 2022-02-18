NNPC, stakeholders begin N621bn road project monitoring, others

As a measure to ensure effective use of the N621 billion intervention funds approved by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to rehabilitate 21 critical road projects, the company and major stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have agreed to partner and monitor implementation of the funds set aside for identified road projects.

They have also promised to review freight rates for transporters in order to cover operational costs incured during movements of the petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) and other products across the country.

Other stakeholders that reached the agreements with NNPC were Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Nigerian Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The decisions were reached after several minutes of deliberations on the 21 roads project designed to reduce travel time for petroleum products vehicles and other issues affecting their operations within the country.

Through a communique issued after the meeting yesterday, they promised to collaborate and ensure that current petroleum products becomes available and that queues being experienced across the country ends.

In the communique jointly signed by National Chairman PTD, Akanni Oladiti, NARTO President, Yusuf Otthman, NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, ED F&A, NMDPRA, Abiodun Adeniji, and Group Managing Director (GMD) NNPC, Mele Kyari, they further resolved to work closely and ensure efficient as well as effective distribution of the products.

Parts of the communique reads: “NNPC provided updates on the current status of the road construction and rehabilitation projects under the road infrastructure tax credit scheme and assured the stakeholders (NUPENG, NARTO, and PTD) that the funding earmarked for the 21 critical roads will be applied for the intended purpose only.

“NMDPRA informed the meeting that a committee has been constituted to review the rates which includes PTD, NARTO and NUPENG in addition to other stakeholders.

“All parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the Government. The Authority to advise on a definite close-out date during the week of 21st February 2022.

“Collaboration on ensuring Nationwide availability of petroleum products. All parties agreed to work closely to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country,” the communique read.

