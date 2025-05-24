NNPC shuts down Port Harcourt refinery for repair

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has officially announced the shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State, to allow experts complete a month-long maintenance exercise on the facility.

The announcement, meanwhile, has sparked concerns among Nigerians and fuel retailers, who indicated that the decision could result to fuel shortages and possibly hike in prices across the country.

According to the NNPCL, the shutdown is part of a scheduled maintenance program aimed at ensuring the refinery’s optimal performance and sustainability.

In a statement released on Saturday by the firm’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye,, and made available to newsmen, NNPCL confirmed that the facility would be shut down for maintenance activities starting Saturday, May 24, 2025.

“NNPC Ltd wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown,”

“This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.”

According to the firm, the company is collaborating with relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, to ensure that the exercise is conducted efficiently and transparently.

However, fuel retailers in the Eleme and Okrika communities—where the refinery is located—have expressed fears about the shutdown’s impact on fuel availability.

“We are worried about the potential shortage of fuel and the attendant price hikes,” said a fuel retailer in Eleme. “We urge the NNPCL to ensure that fuel supply remains uninterrupted during the maintenance period.”

The shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refinery comes amid lingering allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds allocated for the facility’s rehabilitation.

Despite these concerns, NNPCL has assured stakeholders and the general public that the maintenance exercise is essential to ensuring the long-term viability and efficiency of the refinery. The company has pledged to provide updates throughout the maintenance period.