NNPC secures $3bn loan to stabilise Naira against US dollar

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has secured an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan to assist President Bola Tinubu administration stabilise the Naira from further depreciate against the United States (US) dollars and other foreign currencies globally.

NNPC secured the loan from African Import and Export Bank (AfreximBank) with a commitment to pay back the loan to the financial institution through crude oil.

The firm and the bank signed the loan agreement on Wednesday in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, where the financial institution had its headquarters.

The development was disclosed by NNPC through a statement released on its official social media handle after both parties representatives had ink their signatures on the loan documents.

NNPC, in a statement, explained that the loan would assist the Federal Government achieve its plan to address the financial challenges confronting the nation.

According to the statement, the loan will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market”.

The loan procurement came barely a week after the Federal Government reported a 13.6 percent drop in daily crude oil production in the month of July, leaving the country seriously short of dollar revenues from crude oil export.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) disclosed that production averaged 1.08 million barrels per day compared to 1.25mbpd recorded in June, latest production data from the, has indicated.

The July production figure was a major setback for the government which has a production target of 1.69 million barrels per day in the 2023 budget. The volume of production was also significantly lower than the 1.7 million barrels per day production quota allocated to the country by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

