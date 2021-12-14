NNPC reserves 2bn petroleum liters for Yuletide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has disclosed that it has in its reserve no fewer than two billion liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for usage of Nigerians before, during and after the festive season.

The national oil company noted that contrary to scarcity of fuel and attendant queues being witnessed across Nigeria during yuletide, Nigerians would enjoy this year festive season with enough petrol to cater for all citizens.

While commending Nigerians for always heeding its advisories not to engage in panic buying of petrol, the NNPC noted that its team was working assiduously to improve production of petrol and its circulation across nooks and crannies of the country.

Through a statement on Tuesday, the NNPC spokesperson, Garba Deen Muhammad, assured the citizen that the corporation have product sufficiency that would last far beyond the festive period.

“Indeed, our stock has risen from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres to over two billion litres within the last one month.

“Thus, we once again urge Nigerians not to engage in panic buying but to fully enjoy the spirit of the festive season as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country.

“Once again the NNPC extends sincere appreciations to all Nigerians for your understanding and support. We wish you all happy celebrations,” the statement read.

