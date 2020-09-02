NNPC raises pump price to N151 per litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has raised pump price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol to N151.56 per litre.

The national oil company explained that the increase from the initial price of N138.62 per litre to N151.56 per litre was necessitated by the market realities.

Through its subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, NNPC said that with the current reality, a new price band of N151.56 per litre will apply for petrol pump price effective from today.

The new price was announced in an internal memo from Ibadan depot to all stakeholders with reference number PPMC/IB/LS/020 dated September 2, 2020, and signed by D.O Abalaka.

“Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

”To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre. This is effective from September 2, 2020.”