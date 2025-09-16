NNPC pushes for Africans’ synergy over energy control

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has called for stronger unity among African nations to take full control of the continent’s energy resources and shape its policies independently.

The call comes amid a global shift away from fossil fuels, particularly in Europe, where major investments in oil refineries are expected to phase out by 2030.

This development, according to NNPC, makes it urgent for Africa to secure its own energy future by working together and building internal capacity.

NNPC’s Group CEO, Bashir Ojulari, made this call on Tuesday at the 7th African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) National Oil Companies CEOs Forum, addressing oil company leaders from across Africa.

Ojulari stressed that Africa must take ownership of its vast natural resources and ensure that its energy policies are developed internally, without relying on external actors.

“Africa must take ownership of its resources and policies. Our policies should be designed by us. With our vast resource base and improved governance structures, I am confident the continent can secure its energy destiny,” he said.

The NNPC boss emphasized that Africa’s abundant energy potential, combined with improved governance structures, gives the continent the tools it needs to drive its own energy destiny.

The GCEO outlined strategic infrastructure projects spearheaded by NNPC Ltd., including the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project, designed to strengthen connectivity across Nigeria’s energy network.

He further emphasised progress on the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline Project, an expansion of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), which will enhance regional integration and cross-border energy trade.

“When we started, we faced challenges with alignment, payments, and collaboration, but today the framework is working. The plan is to extend the pipeline to Côte d’Ivoire as the first phase, and ultimately to Morocco,” he explained.

Ojulari also pointed to the enabling investment environment created by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which continues to open new opportunities for investors across the oil and gas value chain.

On security, Ojulari announced that Nigeria had achieved 100% pipeline availability for the first time in two decades, a milestone made possible through close collaboration with host communities and security agencies.

Benchmarking with global energy leaders such as Petrobras, Petronas, and Saudi Aramco, the GCEO reiterated NNPC Ltd.’s readiness to collaborate, share knowledge, and drive collective progress with African peers to unlock the continent’s full energy potential.