NNPC promotes senior staff, redeploys others for improve productivity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has promoted and redeployed senior staff of the corporation in line with its bid to strengthen and reposition the national oil company towards attaining global excellence and profitability.

It explained that the promotion and redeployment would ensure workers rededicate themselves to the growth and development of the agency while there is improved productivity at work in its offices across the country.

The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said that with the development, Billy Okoye has been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures and Business Development while Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum has been promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Until their new appointments, Mr. Okoye and Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), and Supply Chain Management Division in the Corporation, respectively.

He added that the former Chief Operating Officer, Business & Ventures Development, Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, becomes the Group Executive Director, Downstream, while the former Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, becomes the Group Executive Director, Gas & Power.

“Other Chief Operating Officer positions in the Corporation have now been redesignated as Group Executive Directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the Corporation as a Limited Liability Company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Engr. Yusuf Usman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Gas & Power. The new appointments include that of Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, who will take over from Dr. Kennie Obateru as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation,” Obateru said in a statement.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mele Kyari, said that the new appointments would enable the corporation to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.

