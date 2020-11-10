NNPC promises petroleum availability during yuletide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced that measures had been put in place to ensure seamless distribution and availability of fuel across the country during festive seasons, saying the corporation has over 2.9 billion liters of petrol available for yuletide.

This is coming as the national oil company also assured Nigerians that the ongoing industrial action by members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) over disagreement with Federal Government on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) would not lead to fuel scarcity.

It explained that the likely moves by Nigerians to engage in hoarding or panic buying of premium motor spirit necessitated the clarification by the corporation, adding that the oil company was ready to play its role in ensuring the issues were resolved.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, who dismissed mounting insinuation of possible scarcity of petroleum products following ongoing disagreement, said that the industrial action embarked upon by PENGASSAN would not lead to scarcity of petroleum products as all fuel stations and petrol depots in the country have enough stock of products to service consumers and are open for business.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday by NNPC’s spokesperson, Dr. Kennie Obateru, Kyari said that the corporation was determined to make the 2020 end-of-year festivities a zero fuel queue period just like the preceding year.

According to him, the critical stockholders in the petroleum products supply and distribution chain such as tanker drivers, depot owners and road transport owners have been mobilized to ensure hitch-free season.

“The Corporation has thus far emplaced a stock of over 2.9 billion litres of petrol to guarantee seamless movement of people, goods and services across the country in the forthcoming Christmas season and beyond,” the statement said.