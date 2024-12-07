NNPC, oil marketers partner on products distribution during yuletide

Oil marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has signed a deal for a hitch-free distribution of fuel and other products during and after the yuletide season.

This was disclosed by the National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Retail Operators Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) Dr Joseph Obele on yesterday, following an official visit of the National President of PETROAN Dr Billy Hary, alongside his team to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL in Abuja.

“The strategic meeting was very successful as matters on effective collaboration between the NNPCL and PETROAN to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products across the country during and after the yuletide period were discussed.

“The high point of the meeting was the presentation of award by PETROAN led by the National President of PETROAN to the GCEO of NNPC as an honorary life council member of PETROAN and as the most productive GMD/GCEO of NNPC.

“The National President of PETROAN Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry appreciated the GCEO for his efforts towards resuscitating the Port Harcourt Refinery and the general growth of the Nigerian petroleum Industry,” the statement said.