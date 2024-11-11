NNPC not sabotaging Dangote refinery operation- Kyari

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has debunked claims that the firm is sabotaging the Dangote refinery in Lagos, saying our plan is to strengthen domestic fuel supplies.

Kyari disclosed that NNPC is part-owner of the Dangote Refinery and would embark on measures to aid local refineries operation across the country.

The NNPC boss disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition themed: “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability” in Lagos, on Monday.

According to him, such an investment is a strategic move aimed at strengthening domestic fuel supply in the country.

Meanwhile, he reiterated the company’s commitment to resolving Nigeria’s energy trilemma, by ensuring energy security, sustainable growth, and energy affordability.

Kyari added that the company has perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants soon, as part of efforts to boost the existing 1.6 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas supply for the domestic market.

“The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future. NNPC Ltd. is working tirelessly to improve our supply chain, develop new refining capacities, and expand our retail network,” he added.

According to him, NNPC is set to collaborate with private refineries to ensure affordable and sustainable petroleum products supply; Naira-for-crude transactions in order to stabilise the local currency and regulate forex markets.

This, he added, will bring about expansion of gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipelines projects and the development of cleaner energy options, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“Currently, NNPC Ltd. supplies over 1.6 bscf of gas per day to the domestic market through infrastructure we either own outrightly or operate with partners. This distribution network is entirely managed on NNPC Ltd.’s balance sheet,” Kyari added.

Explaining that the Company is expanding its efforts to enhance domestic energy access, the NNPC Ltd. helmsman said the next 3-6 months will see significant project launches, including CNG mother stations, mini-LNG plants, and additional CNG daughter stations.

Kyari, who commended President Tinubu’s efforts to relieve forex pressures by reducing fuel imports and strengthening Nigeria’s local refining capacity, emphasised the need for collaboration, innovation, and technology in achieving Nigeria’s energy goals.

“Resolving the energy trilemma requires bold ideas, shared knowledge, and collective determination. Together, let us build a Nigeria where energy is secure, sustainable, and affordable for all.”

On NNPC Ltd.’s mandate to guarantee energy security as stipulated by the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, Kyari said the Company has fostered partnerships and investments aimed at enhancing local production and generating revenue for economic diversification.