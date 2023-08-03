NNPC, NIPCO to build over 50 gas stations before 2025

As part of efforts to reduce Nigerians dependence on fuel after removal of subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has partnered with NIPCO to build over 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country, to give Nigerians opportunity to access the facility after converting their vehicles from petroleum to gas.

They said that the facility would be build in phases and would be completed in 2024, to prevent Nigerians from traveling long miles before accessing the product in the country.

According to the firms, the first phase, comprising 21 CNG stations, will support intra-city transportation and be ready by the first quarter of 2024.

They added that the second phase, comprising 35 CNG stations, would support inter-city transformation and would be ready for operations by late 2024.

Under this phase, there would be Mother stations where the products could be easily distributed to the 32 others across the country.

This was disclosed on Thursday through a statement released by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC, Garba Muhammad, and available to newsmen.

Muhammed added: “This landmark collaboration aims to expand our CNG infrastructure, improve access to CNG, and accelerate the adoption of cheaper and cleaner alternative fuel for buses, cars and Keke NAPEP, which will significantly reduce the cost of transportation and engender sustainable national economic growth”.

He noted that once the stations become fully operational, they could service over 200,000 vehicles daily, thereby significantly reducing the cost of automobile fuel for Nigerians and the cost of transportation.

“NIPCO Gas Limited is currently operating 14 CNG stations across Nigeria and has converted over 7,000 vehicles to run on CNG. NIPCO’s technical competency and field experience will bolster this initiative’s success and amplify its positive impact on the Nation’s economy.

“This initiative will leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to bring multiple benefits to Nigerians, including access to cheaper fuel, reduced cost of transportation, reduced carbon emissions, create new business value chains and streams of job opportunities.

“NNPC Limited expects further private sector participation by oil marketing companies to broaden CNG penetration and availability.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to reliably delivering energy while continuously creating value for Nigeria’s prosperous future alongside our partners”.

