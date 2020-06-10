NNPC evicts occupants from Abuja housing estate

Report on Interest
By News Desk

By The Guild

Scores of families occupying Nigeran National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) housing estates in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have started searching for new apartments after been evicted from their homes.

The families were said to have been caught unaware when officials of NNPC Pension Board stormed the estate at Area 11, Garki, Abuja, presented a court order to the residents and directed that they leave.

An eyewitness said that the pension board officials arrived the estate at the early hours on Wednesday to effect the eviction order given by the court.

In a video and pictures obtained by The Guild, some officials and previous occupants were seen removing property from the building in compliance with the court directives.

 

