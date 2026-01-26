NNPC discovers new oil well in Niger Delta

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has confirmed the successful completion of an appraisal and exploration well by Chevron Nigeria Limited in the shallow offshore western Niger Delta.

In a statement on Monday, NNPC Ltd said the Awodi-07 well, operated under the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture, confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones following drilling and testing activities.

The well, drilled to further assess hydrocarbon potential within the Joint Venture’s asset portfolio, commenced in late November 2025 and was completed by mid-December 2025.

NNPC Ltd confirmed that all drilling, testing, and data acquisition activities were conducted in line with approved operational and regulatory standards. The well was safely secured after the completion of the programme.

“The success of the Awodi-07 well further reinforces the strength of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture and our shared commitment to responsibly growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves,” said Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd.

“This achievement aligns with our strategic priorities of increasing production, enhancing national energy security, and delivering sustainable value for the Nigerian people.”

Also commenting, Udy Ntia, Executive Vice President, Upstream at NNPC Ltd, noted “This discovery underscores the importance of disciplined exploration programmes, strong partnerships, and the positive impact of the reforms introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act. We look forward to working closely with Chevron Nigeria Limited to mature this opportunity and progress it toward timely development and monetization.”

NNPC Ltd said the joint venture agreement with Chevron Nigeria Limited covers several oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta, with Chevron holding a 40 percent stake and NNPC Ltd retaining the remaining 60 percent.

The partners aim to increase oil production to about 146,000 barrels per day under the arrangement to support government revenue, employment, and national energy supply.