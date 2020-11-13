NNPC discloses N153 as fuel depot price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit, known better as petroleum would sell N153.17 urging Nigerians to disregard the earlier circulated prices.

It explained that contrary to reports that the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, one of the national oil company’s downstream subsidiaries raised the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 to N155.17, the official price remains N153.17 and that the coastal price would be N128 as agaisnt N130 earlier circulated.

While clarifying the increase in fuel pump price through a statement by the corporation’s spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, the NNPC urged Nigerians to disregard the earlier document on the increase in fuel price.

The corporation noted that although there was a slight increase in the price based on the prevailing realities of market forces of demand and supply, the correct prices on the PPMC platform reflects the N153 ex-depot price.

“The correct prices as can be seen on PPMC’s “Customer Express” platform (online portal for procurement of petroleum products) are: Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the national oil company advised marketers to make their purchases through the online “Customer Express” platform at the recommended prices.