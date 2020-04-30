NNPC adopts work-from-home system for new employees

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Following the relaxation of lockdown earlier imposed on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun States, to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the country by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has adopted a work-from-home system for the over one thousand graduate trainees recently recruited by the corporation.

It explained that the system adopted for the new employees, which takes effect on Monday, May 4, 2020, had become imperative following the need to comply with extant protocol on social distancing and reduced number of people in the workplace, among other measures that have been introduced by the government as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said their virtual resumption was to ensure the corporation monitors the coronavirus situation and put in place relevant measures in line with the government directives to determine a later date for the physical assumption of duty of the new staff.

Kyari, in a statement released to newsmen on Thursday through the NNPC’s spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, noted that the trainees’ assumption of duties came on the heels of their completion of online documentation and successful completion of the 2019/2020 recruitment exercise, adding that their addition to the corporation’s staff strength was in tandem with the succession plan to assure the future of NNPC.

The GMD while congratulating the successful graduate trainees who are billed to resume work on Monday, urged them to put in their best in positioning the corporation for effective service delivery.

“In pursuance of excellence, NNPC as an equal opportunity employer with business interests across the Oil & Gas Industry value chain will continue to recruit the best hands in order to buoy its operations nationwide,” the statement said.