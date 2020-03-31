NNPC demands for fuel tankers operation during lockdown

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has demanded that police should grant free passage to petroleum hauling tanker drivers so as to enable them move products to designated points of sale where Nigerians would be able to make purchases during the 14-day implemented curfew.

NNPC stated that its haulage staff were essential workers without which premium motor spirit (PMS) filling stations would be unable to service customers due to shortage of available product, and that such would place unnecessary pressure on Nigerians who had already been saddled with curfew imposition.

Affirming that the corporation was ready to support all policies of government, the Group Public affairs General Manager, Kennie Obateru, stated that the President, Muhammadu Buhari had made exception of essential workers who were afforded freedomn to go about their daily activities in the three locked down states of Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and that filling stations as well as tanker drivers had fallen under exemption.

Obateru, who made the request through a statement which was released to pressmen on Tuesday, reiterated that efficiency of getting petroleum products to stations and thus to final consumers was key in smooth running of the country, and that it also went a long way towards alleviating sufferings being faced by people due to the curfew order.

He explained that in order to ensure smooth running of daily activities at filling stations around the states, and also to ensure product availability for consumption, it was necessary that tanker drivers be allowed to move during the imposed curfew hours and imperative that they would be allowed to do so without being harassed by police men who are stationed to enforce lockdown directives.

The director, who expressed appreciation for the work being done by police men in enforcing compliance with Buhari’s order of a 14-day curfew, however added that it was imperative to keep the negative effects of such policy, on people, down to the barest minimum, and that ensuring free flow of petroleum products would aid compliance even on part of the locked down residents.

Obateru assured Nigerians of product availability, saying that the corporation held over 2.6 billion litres of PMS prior to the presidential lockdown directive, and that as such there was no need for panic buying of petroleum products, adding that NNPC would ensure easy product accessibility and sale at filling stations in the affected states and around the country in general.

“There is no need for panic buying. No need for product hoarding. NNPC will ensure that PMS remains available and easily accessible in all filling stations despite the stay at home orders in these states”.